OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of OGE Energy worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

OGE stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.54%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,888.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,343.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Michael Sanner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,701 shares of company stock worth $1,326,748. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

