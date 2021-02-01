OKCash (OK) 1-Day Volume Hits $13,413.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, OKCash has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $13,413.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,896.84 or 1.00275331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00024581 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00032409 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000266 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000257 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,911,648 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

