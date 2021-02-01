Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OLN. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Olin from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

OLN opened at $23.91 on Monday. Olin has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after buying an additional 438,264 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the third quarter valued at about $53,645,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Olin by 41.3% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 556,048 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 6,731.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after buying an additional 1,357,832 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth about $14,610,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

