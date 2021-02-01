Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Short Interest Up 29.0% in January

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the December 31st total of 175,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $13.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.17 million, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $16.65.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.50 million. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 300.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

