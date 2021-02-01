Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) (CVE:OML) Insider Boeckh Investments Inc. Sells 107,500 Shares

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) (CVE:OML) insider Boeckh Investments Inc. sold 107,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total value of C$92,568.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,640,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,412,290.11.

OML stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.82. 206,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,417. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$1.19.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) (CVE:OML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.17 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

