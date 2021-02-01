Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.085-1.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Omnicell also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.60 EPS.

OMCL stock traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.04. The stock had a trading volume of 476,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,444. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $128.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.29.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,944.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock worth $4,949,164. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

