Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $243-248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.36 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.60 EPS.

NASDAQ OMCL traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.04. The stock had a trading volume of 476,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,444. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.07. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.29.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $1,580,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,899.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,654 shares of company stock worth $4,949,164 over the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

