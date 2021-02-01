Omnitude Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 50.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 49.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omnitude has a market cap of $20,434.01 and approximately $70,145.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00068277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.06 or 0.00859278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00049462 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00039495 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.65 or 0.04498153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00019935 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

Omnitude can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

