ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Up 6.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $35.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. ON Semiconductor traded as high as $37.21 and last traded at $36.71. 13,473,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 8,264,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $2,682,836.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,024,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.49.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.