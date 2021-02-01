One Day In July LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,062 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.0% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 49,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 81,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 26,205 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,166,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 657,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 234,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.64. 87,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,895. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

