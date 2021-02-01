One Day In July LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

One Day In July LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. One Day In July LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,232,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,732 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,102,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,070,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,690,000 after acquiring an additional 45,664 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 579,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 145,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter.

VSS stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.18. 416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,268. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.49. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $126.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

