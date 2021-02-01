One Day In July LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. One Day In July LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 110,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after buying an additional 22,248 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,784,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 624.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 34,561 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000.

Shares of ESGV traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.44. 56,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,637. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.87. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $72.76.

