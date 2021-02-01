OneMain (OMF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $46.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85. OneMain has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.28.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised OneMain from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

