Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Trading 5.7% Higher

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.15 and last traded at $57.12. 717,233 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 317,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,617,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 482,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,696,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,684 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

