Ontology Trading Down 2.5% This Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $473.18 million and approximately $137.05 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00059250 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00198387 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000256 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00012214 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010293 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003062 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.