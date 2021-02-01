Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.99 and last traded at $86.51. Approximately 462,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 560,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.29.

OTRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter worth about $51,699,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $35,879,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $8,597,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $7,500,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $7,293,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

