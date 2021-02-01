Open Predict Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $643.00 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 96% higher against the US dollar. One Open Predict Token token can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00004202 BTC on major exchanges. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $643.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00066887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.50 or 0.00887537 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00037587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.33 or 0.04395475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019978 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

