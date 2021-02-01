OpenDAO (OPEN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.90 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One OpenDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002478 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00067506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.68 or 0.00864528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00050776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00037945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.56 or 0.04382014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00019840 BTC.

OpenDAO is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

OpenDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

