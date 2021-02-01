Oppenheimer Comments on Apple Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

AAPL opened at $131.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average of $118.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

