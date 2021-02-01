Oppenheimer Downgrades Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) to Market Perform

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $49.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invitae has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The company had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,004,149.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 2,427 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $118,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 727,649 shares of company stock worth $36,011,709. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,027 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after purchasing an additional 620,142 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,915,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,573,000 after purchasing an additional 361,167 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,993,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

