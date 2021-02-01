Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) announced a dividend on Monday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Oppenheimer has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

NYSE OPY traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.88. 321,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. Oppenheimer has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $37.02. The company has a market cap of $460.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $276.26 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.