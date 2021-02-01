(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) Given a C$2.50 Price Target at Raymond James

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) has been given a C$2.50 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 79.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on (OPS.V) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get (OPS.V) alerts:

Shares of (OPS.V) stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.39. 24,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,144. (OPS.V) has a 12-month low of C$1.11 and a 12-month high of C$1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.39.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for (OPS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (OPS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.