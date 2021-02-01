Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPT. SVB Leerink started coverage on Opthea in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Opthea in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Opthea in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Opthea in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Opthea in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Get Opthea alerts:

OPT opened at $11.82 on Monday. Opthea has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $17.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.