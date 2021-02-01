Opus Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,361 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 7.1% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $27,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 650,104 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 431,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 271,075 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 182,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.10. 83,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,768. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

