Opus Capital Group LLC Has $27.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 7.1% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BSV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.75. 1,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,842. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average of $82.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.