Opus Capital Group LLC Has $6.57 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,374,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,800 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,766 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,360,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 510.4% during the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,330,000 after purchasing an additional 416,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 246,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,930,095. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $67.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.77.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.