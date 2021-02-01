Opus Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.7% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,406.6% during the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 133,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 129,484 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 24,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,409,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.07. 81,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336,895. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $103.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

