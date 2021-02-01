Opus Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.9% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,749,000 after acquiring an additional 565,638 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,780,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,117,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,879,000 after acquiring an additional 80,826 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,058,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,653,000 after buying an additional 100,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,758,000 after buying an additional 203,275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,058. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $124.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.03.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.