Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Shares Up 8%

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) shot up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.40. 6,360,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 13,673,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on OEG. Zacks Investment Research cut Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut Orbital Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $304.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 47.16% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 74,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Orbital Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.