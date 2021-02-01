Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Short Interest Up 36.3% in January

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the December 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.66. 2,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,995. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

