Orchid (OXT) Price Up 19.4% Over Last Week

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Orchid has a market capitalization of $125.99 million and approximately $70.37 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00068625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.23 or 0.00860381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00050295 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00040239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.47 or 0.04515582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00019972 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.