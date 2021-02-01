Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) PT Raised to C$2.00 at Raymond James

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

ORE stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.98. 298,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.92. Orezone Gold Co. has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$316.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold Co. will post -0.009901 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) news, Director Michael Henreid Halvorson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$204,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,859,113 shares in the company, valued at C$3,936,295.26.

About Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

