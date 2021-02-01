Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) PT Raised to $2.00 at Raymond James

Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 166.03% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Orezone Gold stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,300. Orezone Gold has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

