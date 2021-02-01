OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on OGI shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

OrganiGram stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $424.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 51.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

