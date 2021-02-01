Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.20

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 25653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORGO shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

In related news, Director Wayne D. Mackie purchased 42,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $138,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 161,290 shares in the company, valued at $524,192.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avista Capital Managing Member purchased 36,127 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,551.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 138,492 shares of company stock worth $590,220. 57.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

