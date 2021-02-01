Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) (CVE:OGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.33

Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) (CVE:OGO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 584326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.67.

Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) Company Profile (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include haricot verts, avocado, sugar snaps, passion fruit, ginger, blackberries, snow peas, mango, asparagus, blueberries, and other vegetables. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

