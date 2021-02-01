OriginTrail (TRAC) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $58.59 million and approximately $647,082.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00067817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.03 or 0.00866656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00051340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00037979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.78 or 0.04400452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00019991 BTC.

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,992,071 tokens. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

