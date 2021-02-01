Origo (OGO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.89 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Origo has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $574,702.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Origo

Origo is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

Origo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

