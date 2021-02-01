Origo (OGO) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Origo has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $523,188.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origo has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Origo Profile

Origo is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official website is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

Origo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

