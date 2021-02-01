Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Up 28.5% Over Last Week

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for $3.65 or 0.00010886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $61.66 million and $9.34 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00151091 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00067485 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00266514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038681 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,870,000 tokens. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.