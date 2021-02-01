Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Short Interest Down 27.4% in January

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth $48,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 118.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.40. 9,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $118.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average is $74.03.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

