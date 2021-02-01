Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its holdings in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,312 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.25% of Osprey Technology Acquisition worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $290,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SFTW opened at $10.50 on Monday. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily in Software-as-a-Service model. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

