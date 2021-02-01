Ouroboros Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,694.00 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Ouroboros has traded down 8% against the dollar. Ouroboros has a total market capitalization of $71,982.52 and approximately $1,694.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ouroboros coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00047588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00145810 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00068446 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00267923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00068500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00038485 BTC.

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ouroboros Coin Trading

Ouroboros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ouroboros using one of the exchanges listed above.

