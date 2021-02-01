Overstock.com, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Overstock.com in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.58 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OSTK. TheStreet lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

OSTK opened at $77.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average is $70.18. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $55,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,568.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $3,265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,279. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the third quarter worth about $55,338,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 38.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,625,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,762,000 after acquiring an additional 728,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 818.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,617,000 after acquiring an additional 295,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,921,000 after buying an additional 274,308 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the third quarter worth $18,022,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

