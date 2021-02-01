Ovintiv Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OVV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.55.

OVV opened at $15.76 on Monday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 4.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 33.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Ovintiv by 3,902.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 599,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 584,718 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 759.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 140,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 79.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

