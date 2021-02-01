OWNDATA (OWN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Million

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $1.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00099240 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003605 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012722 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

