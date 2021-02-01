Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) vs. Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Critical Review

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Palomar and Oxbridge Re, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 2 3 0 2.60 Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palomar currently has a consensus price target of $92.67, suggesting a potential downside of 13.07%. Given Palomar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Volatility and Risk

Palomar has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palomar and Oxbridge Re’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $113.30 million 24.01 $10.62 million $1.73 61.62 Oxbridge Re $980,000.00 19.18 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

Palomar has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 11.97% 6.95% 3.98% Oxbridge Re N/A -2.18% -1.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Palomar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Palomar beats Oxbridge Re on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc. provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

