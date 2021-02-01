Oxen (LOKI) Price Tops $0.50 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. Oxen has a market capitalization of $26.78 million and approximately $15,758.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001483 BTC on exchanges.

About Oxen

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,368,808 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

Oxen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

