Oxford Technology VCT 4 (OXF.L) (LON:OXF) Stock Price Down 55.6%

Oxford Technology VCT 4 (OXF.L) (LON:OXF)’s stock price traded down 55.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 6,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24).

The company has a market capitalization of £921,352.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.32.

About Oxford Technology VCT 4 (OXF.L) (LON:OXF)

Oxford Technology 4 Venture Capital Trust Plc is engaged in investing in start-up and early-stage technology companies in general located within 60 miles of Oxford. The Company’s objective is to continue to work with its investee companies to help them succeed and to seek exits as and when appropriate.

