PAC Global Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.93 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $12.93 million and approximately $28,597.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,007,780,440 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

